Yankees' Aaron Judge Expects to Return from Toe Injury During 2023 MLB Season

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge, who has missed 18 games with a toe injury, expects to return to the New York Yankees this season.

"That's obvious, I expect to be back," Judge told the New York Post's Jon Heyman. "I'm going to do everything I can to put myself in that position."

When colliding with a wall at Dodgers Stadium to make a highlight-reel catch on June 3, Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe. The injury causes pain when he walks, per ESPN.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has not provided an expected timeline for Judge's recovery.

"I can't make any promises," Judge said, per Heyman. "I wish I had an answer... I've got no answers. I'm trying to figure stuff out and get through this thing."

The Yankees have an 8-11 record so far in Judge's absence after a 6-5 win over the Texas Rangers Sunday. Before his injury, the right-fielder was slashing .291/.404/.674.

Boone said Saturday he expected Judge to return this season, but could not guarantee it would happen, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

"That's an absolute. I can't say that about anyone," Boone said.

Last year, Judge won the American League MVP award while leading the league with 62 home runs, 131 RBI and a .425 on-base percentage.

Judge helped the Yankees win 6-3 over the Dodgers on June 3 by catching a ball that threatened to put Los Angeles in scoring position as it soared toward the gate of the Dodger Stadium visitors' bullpen.

As he reached up to make the catch, Judge went crashing through the gate, his foot connecting with the concrete ledge at the base of the bullpen doors.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten says Los Angeles now plans to add padding to the concrete base of the bullpen, as well as reinforce the fence that swung open under the force of Judge's collision, Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic.

The Yankees, which were 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays on June 3, have since fallen to 9.5 games back as the team struggles to produce without Judge.

This is not the first time Judge has hit the IL during the first season of the $360-million, nine-year deal he signed with the Yankees in December. Judge went on the 10-day injured list in April after suffering a hip strain during an awkward slide while attempting to steal a base against the Minnesota Twins.

Given how much his absence impacts the Yankees' offensive production, New York fans will hope Judge will be able to return to the lineup as soon as possible.