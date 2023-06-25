Ruoning Yin Wins 2023 Women's PGA Championship over Yuka Saso for 1st Career Major

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two months after topping the LA Open to become the second Chinese LGPA Tour winner, 20-year-old Ruoning Yin has made history again.

Yin held off a late push from Japan's Yuka Saso to finish with a tournament-leading -8 in Round 4 of the 2023 Women's PGA Championship Sunday and claim her first major win.

She will now grab the lion's share of a record $10 million purse, which tied the 2022 U.S. Women's Open for the largest all-time prize pool for a women's major, per Golf.com. Yin will earn $1.5 million from her win while Saso takes $944,292 for second place.

2023 Women's PGA Championship Final Leaderboard

Win: Ruoning Yin (-8)

2: Yuka Saso (-7)

T3: Carlota Ciganda (-6)

T3: Anna Nordqvist (-6)

T3: Megan Khang (-6)

T3: Xiyu Lin (-6)

T3: Stephanie Meadow (-6)

T8: Ayaka Furue (-5)

T8: Rose Zhang (-5)

T8: Jenny Shin (-5)

Full leaderboard courtesy of the event's official site. Full payouts via Golf Digest.

Yin headed into the final hole with the lead at -7 after hitting three birdies and no bogeys through the first 17.

That's when Saso made a precise putt from the sand on Hole 18 to set herself up for a birdie and a share of the lead.

Saso, who won the 2021 U.S. Women's Open at 19 years old, opened Round 4 with a -2, then made par at her first six holes before hitting a birdie.

The Phillipine-born Japan representative followed that up with four more one-unders on Holes 10 to 15 to reach -7 with three holes remaining.

Yin separated herself from Saso on the final hole by coolly putting a birdie to take the outright lead back in the tournament's final moments.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Sweden's Anna Nordqvist, China's Xiyu Lin, and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished behind Yin and Saso at -6 alongside top American finisher Megan Khang.

Khang recorded birdies on four of the final six holes Sunday to mark the best majors finish of her career, beating out her T4 ranking in the 2021 U.S. Women's Open.

Stanford product Rose Zhang, who won the Mizuho Americas Open during a sudden-death playoff in her pro debut last month, hit 11 greens in regulation with four birdies to take a share of the lead Sunday.

Zhang fell out of the lead after bogeys on Holes 13 and 16, but finished top 10 in her first major start.