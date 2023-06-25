NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Adin Hill Nearing 2-Year, $4.9M AAV Contract Extension

Candice Ward/Getty Images

First, Adin Hill helped lead the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup.

Now, he might be in line for a contract extension.

According to NHL reporter Elliotte Friedman, the goaltender "is looking at an extension in Vegas" that will pay him approximately $4.9 million per year over two additional seasons. That would represent a significant raise after he made less than $2.7 million in base salary during the 2022-23 campaign.

While Hill would have had plenty of leverage in the open market after his postseason performance made him a Vegas icon, he has also played for three different teams during the last three seasons.

Re-signing with the Golden Knights provides some stability and will allow him to pursue a second consecutive championship on a team that figures to once again be in the mix in 2023-24.

The 27-year-old played for the Arizona Coyotes from 2017-18 through 2020-21 and the San Jose Sharks in 2021-22 before Vegas acquired him via trade ahead of the past season. He ended up playing 27 games with 25 starts for the team during the regular season and posted a 2.5 goals against average and .915 save percentage.

Those are solid numbers, but he made his mark in the pressure of the playoffs.

Hill finished the postseason run with an 11-4 record, 2.17 goals against average and .932 save percentage. He posted the numbers while facing some of the league's best offenses and playmakers in the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers.

Laurent Brossoit played all five games in the Golden Knights' first-round win over the Winnipeg Jets, but the eventual champions made the switch to Hill during the second-round series against the Oilers.

The rest is history, and they are now Stanley Cup champions for the first time.

And Hill is set to cash in as a result.