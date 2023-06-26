Most Overvalued NFL Players in Fantasy Football Ahead of 2023 Training Camps

0 of 5

While training camp is the next landmark of the NFL's offseason calendar, us fantasy football degenerates are hard at work.

Sure, the 2023 season is still a couple of months away, but we're constantly searching the league to find value—or, in many cases, understand where it's not. The latter point is our focus today.

The prevailing trend of the following choices is simple: These are talented players, yet the context of their situation is a problem.

Although the list is subjective, key factors are a player's history, expected role and both teammate and coach considerations. Player rankings and average draft position (ADP) are from Fantasy Data.