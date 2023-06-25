Dalvin Cook Likes Twitter Posts Linking RB to Patriots, Jets, Dolphins amid FA Rumors

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook liked several tweets this weekend related to him potentially signing with the New England Patriots, New York Jets or Miami Dolphins.

Perhaps most notably, Cook retweeted a discussion on the Pat McAfee Show about why he would be a good fit in New England:

Cook also liked various other tweets linking him to a trio of AFC East rivals in the Pats, Jets and Dolphins:

Appearing Sunday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler acknowledged that the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins are all potential landing spots, saying:

"You've got the Dolphins; he's been linked to them. Teams I've talked to believe he wants to play in Miami, potentially. The Jets have injuries at running back. The Patriots just cut James Robinson; they could have a need. So, could be some action there up east."

Despite the immense success he enjoyed over six seasons, Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month, primarily so they could get out from under a five-year, $63 million contract they signed him to in 2020.

The former Florida State standout was a Pro Bowler in each of his final four seasons in Minnesota, and he finished 2022 with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, plus 39 receptions for 295 yards and two scores.

Cook will be 28 years old when the 2023 season starts, but given his history of production, he figures to have a fairly strong market for his services in free agency.

The Patriots don't necessarily need him due to the presence of Rhamondre Stevenson, but head coach Bill Belichick has a penchant for rotating backs and using multiple rushers.

New York has a supremely talented young back in Breece Hall, who was arguably the Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner last season before tearing his ACL.

Since it isn't guaranteed that Hall will be back to start the 2023 season, Cook could make sense for the Jets as someone who can share the workload.

The Dolphins are perhaps the most logical fit since Cook is from Miami and the Dolphins don't have an unquestioned No. 1 running back. Instead, they are currently poised to enter the season with a committee featuring Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie De'Von Achane.

Regardless of where he lands, Cook seems to have plenty left in the tank, and he stands to provide a massive boost to whichever offense he joins.