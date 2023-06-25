AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

1 of 1

AEW

The one-hour pre-show for this event included four matches. Grading might be a bit stricter since the bar has been set so high. They will all be recapped on this page to keep it concise. Renee Young and RJ City welcomed us to the show and ran down the card.

Chaos vs. Mogul Embassy

Strickland, Kaun, Liona and Cage took on Baretta, Taylor, Romero and Desperado in a big eight-man tag match to get the action going.

Most six and eight-man tag matches in AEW follow a similar pattern. Both sides trade control several times so all eight competitors can be on offense and defense. These bouts are always fun, but they rarely feel distinct from one another.

Everyone did a good job and got the crowd hyped for the show, which is all that was expected of them. Mogul Embassy scored the win when Swerve hit a double stomp on Romero.

Winners: Mogul Embassy

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations