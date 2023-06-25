AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, HighlightsJune 25, 2023
- Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
- Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)
- Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)
- MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (AEW World Heavyweight Championship)
- Sting, Darby Allin and TBD vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara
- CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima (Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament)
- Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata (AEW International Championship)
- Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale (AEW Women's World Championship)
- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino vs. The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii
- The Mogul Embassy vs. El Desperado and Chaos
- Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament)
- Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher and TJP vs. Shingo Takagi, Bushi and Hiromu Takahashi
- Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo
- Swerve Strickland, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Trent Baretta, Rocky Romero and El Desperado
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This will be the second co-branded event between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but unlike last year's show, injuries didn't prevent Gedo and Tony Khan from putting together the card they wanted. Here is a look at the full lineup:
Zero Hour Pre-Show
- Having the English and Japanese ring announcers for this show is a great touch.
- The ROH six-man titles might need to be retired at some point. Management has barely done anything with them since the show relaunched.
The one-hour pre-show for this event included four matches. Grading might be a bit stricter since the bar has been set so high. They will all be recapped on this page to keep it concise. Renee Young and RJ City welcomed us to the show and ran down the card.
Chaos vs. Mogul Embassy
Strickland, Kaun, Liona and Cage took on Baretta, Taylor, Romero and Desperado in a big eight-man tag match to get the action going.
Most six and eight-man tag matches in AEW follow a similar pattern. Both sides trade control several times so all eight competitors can be on offense and defense. These bouts are always fun, but they rarely feel distinct from one another.
Everyone did a good job and got the crowd hyped for the show, which is all that was expected of them. Mogul Embassy scored the win when Swerve hit a double stomp on Romero.
Winners: Mogul Embassy
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations