Mike Moustakas Traded to Angels After 25-1 Win vs. Rockies; Kevin Padlo DFA'd

Rachel O'Driscoll/Colorado Rockies

It wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Angels to put 25 runs on the board against the Colorado Rockies.

Shortly after their lopsided victory over Colorado on Saturday, the Angels announced they acquired Mike Moustakas from the Rockies for minor league pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc.

To open up a spot on the active roster, the team designated Kevin Padlo for assignment.

Moustakas is rebounding a bit after enduring two of the worst seasons of his career in 2021 and 2022.

The three-time All-Star had a .435 slugging percentage and a 107 OPS+ in 47 games with Colorado, according to Baseball Reference. His average exit velocity (89.7 mph) and hard hit rate (42.9 percent) are both up from his overall averages dating back to 2015, per Baseball Savant.

At 42-36, the Angels are tied for the last wild-card spot in the American League. They're looking to improve the roster around the margins as they attempt to end an eight-year playoff drought. Injuries to Anthony Rendon, Zach Neto and Gio Urshela have depleted their depth on the left side of the infield as well.

The addition of Moustakas came two days after Los Angeles traded for veteran third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Escobar started at third Saturday and went 2-for-4 with four runs scored.

Moustakas will give manager Phil Nevin another option at the hot corner, and he has some experience lining up at second and first bases.