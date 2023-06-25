College World Series Finals 2023: LSU Wins Game 1 vs. Florida in 11-Inning Thriller

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Game one of the Men's College World Series Finals projected to be a chess match, and it did not dissappoint.

The SEC foes did not meet in the regular season, but No. 5 LSU took the opening game of the best-of-three series against No. 2 Florida 4-3 in 11 innings.

LSU earned the series lead and only utilized two pitchers in the game. Starter Ty Floyd lasted eight innings and notched 17 strikeouts to earn the no-decision, while Riley Cooper worked the final three innings to earn the victory. The Gators used three pitchers in the loss, so both teams should have some bullpen leeway going forward.

The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Cade Beloso notched a single that drove in top draft prospect Dylan Crews.

Gavin Dugas would extend the lead to 2-0 in the third inning when he ripped a line drive over the left field fence, giving the visiting Tigers a huge momentum boost.

The Gators would respond in the bottom of the inning when Jac Caglianone drove in Cade Kurland. In the fifth inning, Kurland would drive in Ty Evans to tie the score. Florida would then take its first lead of the game when BT Riopelle sent a moonshot over the right field wall.

The Gators would hold the lead until the top of the eighth, when Tommy 'Tanks' White hit the second Tiger home run of the game to even the score at three.

The Gators would have an opportunity to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth, but Tigers reliever Riley Cooper shut the door. Florida threatened again in the bottom of the 10th, as top prospect Wyatt Langford ripped a line drive into left field that looked like it would end the game. Instead, Josh Pearson made a jumping catch to keep the game alive.

When LSU got back up to the plate, it didn't take long for them to capitalize. Beloso unleashed on the second pitch of the inch, launching a go-ahead home run.

Cooper would lock it down in the bottom of the inning, giving LSU the 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is scheduled for 3:00 E.T. Sunday.