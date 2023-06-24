76ers Trade Rumors: Tobias Harris Drawing Interest from Suns, Mavericks, Jazz

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Philadelphia 76ers face a big decision with Tobias Harris this summer.

Will the franchise trade him as he's set to enter the final year of his contract? Or will it hang onto the veteran forward in hopes he can still help the team win a title?

Harris has been included in numerous trade rumors this summer, and the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks have inquired with the 76ers about his availability, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons have also expressed interest in Harris, Pompey reported Wednesday.

According to Pompey, the Suns "want Harris to play alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal." However, the 76ers "don't have any interest" in any of the players Phoenix would make available in a potential trade.

The Suns are already set to enter the 2023-24 campaign with one of the best rosters in the NBA following the additions of Durant and Beal over the last several months, but adding Harris could help put Phoenix over the edge in the Western Conference.

The Pacers expressed interest in acquiring Harris during Thursday's draft, according to Pompey, but Indiana doesn't have enough assets to land the veteran. Harris would have been an interesting fit in Indiana in a lineup that includes Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, likely wouldn't have had any available assets that the Sixers would have wanted, though it would be intriguing to see Harris in a Dallas lineup that includes Luka Dončić and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Pompey also reported Wednesday that the Sixers are asking for "outrageous packages in return" for Harris and "will only make a deal that would be hard to pass up."

"The Sixers have been adamant that they're not willing to trade him unless it drastically improves their team," Pompey wrote. "They made that clear on draft night and don't intend to change their stance."

Harris joined the 76ers during the 2018-19 season in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. He went on to sign a five-year, $180 million extension with the franchise in June 2019 and is entering the final year of his deal worth $39.2 million.

Harris is more of an afterthought in a Philadelphia lineup that includes James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, he's a solid playmaker and still had a solid 2022-23 campaign, averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 74 games while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

If the 76ers don't trade Harris this summer, they're going to need him to play an even bigger role in 2023-24 if they hope to make a deep postseason run and compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.