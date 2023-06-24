NHL Rumors: Jordan Staal, Hurricanes Finalizing 4-Year, $2.9M AAV Contract Extension

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes and captain Jordan Staal have come to terms on a new contract.

The team and the veteran were reportedly at an impasse in negotiations, but it now appears that the two have come to terms on a four-year deal with a $2.7 million average annual value.

Staal has been with the team since being traded to the team in 2012. He previously signed a 10-year, $60 million deal with the team after the trade, which expired at the end of the 2022-23 season. The 34-year-old will now be under contract until the 2026-27 season.

Staal, the 2006 2nd overall pick, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning a cup with the team in 2009, before being dealt to Carolina. He joined his brother Eric with the Hurricanes, but has outlasted him and is the team's longest tenured player.

He has scored 275 goals and has 645 points in 1,173 career games, but his biggest value comes in the defensive zone. He is a consistent presence in the race for the Selke Trophy and helped lead the Hurricanes to the second-ranked defense in the NHL in 22-23.

He had 17 goals and 17 assists in 22-23, suiting up in 81 games, and led Carolina to a Metropolitan Division title and a berth in the Eastern Conference Final. He scored eight points in 15 playoff games on the run and had a +4 rating.

His return to the team in 2023-24 guarantees that a Staal brother will be on the Hurricanes roster dating back to the 2003-04 season.