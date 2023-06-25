4 Potential Trade Spots for Maple Leafs Winger William Nylander

0 of 4

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

After yet another disappointing postseason showing and with a new general manager running the show, there is at least the possibility that the Toronto Maple Leafs could try something major to shake up their roster.

That something could be a trade involving one of their core-four forwards.

If new general manager Brad Treliving decided to go in that direction, William Nylander seems to be the most logical option.

Auston Matthews is the best player on the team, the biggest star and the face of the franchise.

John Tavares has a no-move clause that he is unlikely to waive and also has a contract that few teams could afford or want.

It would be really difficult to win a Mitch Marner trade and get back enough value to make it worth it given his production and contract.

That leaves Nylander.

Nylander is fascinating because on his current contract ($6 million per year salary-cap hit) he might actually represent the best value of any of them. He is a 40-goal, 80-point winger and signed for a below-market deal. For now. The trouble is that he is due for a new contract after this season and will not be anywhere near as cheap on a new deal.

As good as he is, that short-term value could make him an attractive trade chip if the Maple Leafs decided to shake things up.

Treliving also has a track record of not being afraid to make bold, blockbuster moves with his roster (see the Matthew Tkachuk trade last year).

So let us work with that logic and try to figure out a couple of teams that should (or could) have an interest in Nylander.