AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24June 24, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on Jun 24 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
This is the final show before Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, so it was the last chance Tony Khan had to make any changes or additions to the card.
The Owen Hart Cup Tournament continued on Saturday when NJPW Strong women's champion Willow Nightingale battled Nyla Rose.
We also saw CM Punk, FTR and Ricky Starks take on Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns, plus much more.
Let's take a look at what happened on the go-home episode of Collision before Forbidden Door.
Mystery Partner Reveal
- The combination of Jericho and Suzuki is so weird. They just don't feel like their characters would be friends. The crowd wants to cheer for Suzuki and AEW would be wise to allow him to work solo so the crowd can get behind him.
- Suzuki smiling at the announcement of Naito was a nice touch.
The show opened with a pair of promos from Team CM FTRicky and Bullet Club Gold to hype their match for the night. It had an old-school feel to it.
Tony Schiavone was in the ring to welcome Sting and Darby Alling so they could reveal their mystery partner at Forbidden Door, but he was interrupted by Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki.
The Demo God ranted about Sting making him wait to find out who he would be facing. He said whoever it was probably wasn't as tough as the legendary Suzuki. He began to threaten Schiavone, which brought out Sting and Allin.
Allin said Jericho has some history with their mystery partner and he started freaking out. Tetsuya Naito's music hit and he appeared on the stage dressed all in white. He walked right up to Jericho and smiled in his face.
The Demo God and Suzuki left the ring without anyone throwing a punch. This is a pick that a lot of people predicted on social media, but that doesn't make it bad. Naito is a great choice, especially due to his history with Jericho.
This segment wasn't particularly memorable, but it worked to build tension between the two teams. There might be some fans who don't know who Naito is but a quick Youtube search will tell you everything you need to know.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
- It's a little surprising AEW would pair Tanahashi with someone who is in a major feud instead of someone who could easily take the loss without suffering.
- Tanahashi seemed to be moving a little slow when the match got going, but he picked up the pace as time went on. He's 46 years old, so we can't expect him to move like he did 10-15 years ago anymore.
- Swerve's kicks always look like they make a little more impact than most. The one he hit while Tana was trapped in the apron looked great.
- Tanahashi needs to put a little more impact on his body slam. The one he hit near the corner looked more like he was gingerly setting Swerve down than trying to hurt him.
Prince Nana accompanied Swerve Strickland to the ring for the first match of the night against Hiroshi Tanahashi.
Tana got a great reaction from the Toronto crowd as he posed in the corner. The fans chanted his name as he and Swerve circled each other before locking up.
They mocked each other with a little air guitar before Tanahashi hit a low dropkick. The leader of The Mogul Embassy quickly regained control and trapped him in the apron so he could hit a kick to the face as we went to a break.
This was a solid back-and-forth encounter between two guys who have similar skills. You could tell both men were holding back to keep Tanahashi healthy for his big PPV match on Sunday, but they still managed to make this bout feel competitive.
There was quite a bit of showboating, which the crowd seemed to enjoy. This wasn't an instant classic, but it was decent enough to give unfamiliar fans an idea of who Tanahashi is before he faces MJF.
Tanahashi almost slipped off the top turnbuckle when he was setting up for his finisher, but Swerve was smart enough to help him cover for the misstep. Tana scored the pin and celebrated for a moment before MJF's music hit.
The AEW champion appeared on the tron and promised to embarrass him at Forbidden Dor. He said Tony Khan agreed to put their match on first so he could get out of Toronto as fast as possible.
Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo
- King is probably one of the most legitimately intimidating pro wrestlers in the world. Everything about him says "Don't screw with me."
- Andrade doesn't need Jose or LFI. He is a star on his own and should remain a solo act.
- The zipper on Andrade's jacket was comically large.
- Julia Hart is such a great subtle presence at ringside. You never quite know if she is going to do anything, which makes her that much more fun to watch as she paces around the ring.
- They were swinging for the fences with some of those chops. The one King used to send Andrade out of the ring was nasty.
- King grabbing Andrade's pectoral muscle and squeezing it as hard as he could looked incredibly painful. It's one of those things that only works for somebody with huge hands like King.
After defeating Buddy Matthews in his return match last week, Andrade El Idolo found himself facing another member of The House of Black on Saturday when he battled Brody King.
Andrade had his shoulder taped up and the announcers made sure to talk about it being a weakness for him as the match began.
King used his size to push El Idolo around a bit, but the former NXT champion combated the size disadvantage with speed and agility. He even hit a massive moonsault from the top rope to the floor that earned a "Holy s--t" chant from the crowd.
The strikes were especially stiff from King throughout the match. Even when the crowd was cheering, you could still hear the impact of each chop perfectly. This bout was very physical and allowed both men to shine in different ways. They made sure the crowd got its money's worth for this show.
Hart distracted Andrade by picking up his mask, but it only stopped him from putting on the Figure Eight momentarily. Once he got it locked in, Matthews slid into the ring and attacked him out of nowhere to cause a disqualification.
Malakai Black appeared on the tron while the rest of HOB posed in the ring. The outcome might not make a lot of people happy, but everything else about this contest ruled.
Winner: Andrade El Idolo by Disqualification
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations