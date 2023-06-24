AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

2 of 3

AEW

Prince Nana accompanied Swerve Strickland to the ring for the first match of the night against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tana got a great reaction from the Toronto crowd as he posed in the corner. The fans chanted his name as he and Swerve circled each other before locking up.

They mocked each other with a little air guitar before Tanahashi hit a low dropkick. The leader of The Mogul Embassy quickly regained control and trapped him in the apron so he could hit a kick to the face as we went to a break.

This was a solid back-and-forth encounter between two guys who have similar skills. You could tell both men were holding back to keep Tanahashi healthy for his big PPV match on Sunday, but they still managed to make this bout feel competitive.

There was quite a bit of showboating, which the crowd seemed to enjoy. This wasn't an instant classic, but it was decent enough to give unfamiliar fans an idea of who Tanahashi is before he faces MJF.

Tanahashi almost slipped off the top turnbuckle when he was setting up for his finisher, but Swerve was smart enough to help him cover for the misstep. Tana scored the pin and celebrated for a moment before MJF's music hit.

The AEW champion appeared on the tron and promised to embarrass him at Forbidden Dor. He said Tony Khan agreed to put their match on first so he could get out of Toronto as fast as possible.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi

Grade: C+

Notable Moments and Observations