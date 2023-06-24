Vikings' Alexander Mattison Says He 'Didn't Think' He'd Be Back Before New Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Alexander Mattison was preparing to be on a new team when his rookie contract expired at the end of last season before signing a deal to remain with the Minnesota Vikings in March.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Michael Baca), Mattison explained he "actually didn't think" he would be back with the Vikings.

"There wasn't much anticipation," he said about the possibility of re-signing.

Dalvin Cook's future in Minnesota was a source of speculation throughout the entire offseason. It was a near-certainty he wouldn't play for the team in 2023 on the contract that had an $11 million cap hit.

The Vikings added more fuel to the speculation about Cook when they not only re-signed Mattison on the first day of free agency, but he also received $6.35 million in guaranteed money.

After being unable to find a trade partner, Cook was released on July 9. The four-time Pro Bowler leaves big shoes to fill coming off four consecutive seasons with at least 1,100 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns during that span.

Mattison was a third-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2019. He has seen plenty of playing time over the past four seasons with 2,196 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns on 474 touches in 59 career games.

The Vikings are going to be counting on Mattison playing an even bigger role in 2023. He's going to be taking over as the starter for Cook, who racked up at least 249 carries in every season since 2019.

Ty Chandler, a fifth-round pick in 2022, will be the No. 2 running back for head coach Kevin O'Connell.