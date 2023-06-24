X

    Reds' Elly De La Cruz Celebrated by MLB Twitter After Hitting for Cycle vs. Braves

    Julia StumbaughJune 24, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 23: Jake Fraley #27 and Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate after Fraley hit a home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    It took Elly De La Cruz 15 games to earn a place in Cincinnati Reds history and the awe of MLB Twitter.

    The 21-year-old infielder hit for the cycle in six innings against the Atlanta Braves Friday night.

    It was the first time a Cincinnati batter achieved the feat since 1989. He is the youngest player to do so since 1972. Baseball fans were impressed, to say the least.

    josé ⚾️ (48-26) @bravesnyc_

    First Red in 34 years to hit for the cycle.<br><br>Elly is 21.<br><br>It's his 15th MLB game.<br><br>My one brain exploded.

    MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE

    Elly De La Cruz is insane. Good for the Reds

    Oak @Oak_1_

    Elly is outta this world man. Generational talent. Please don't get hurt.

    Brian Boyd @brianklboyd

    Elly De La Cruz is what every gamer creates in MLB The Show

    Chriscapsva @ChrisCapsva

    Elly De La Cruz for MVP, this is absurd 😂😂

    Eric Mak @_MakEric

    Elly De La Cruz is the most electric player in baseball right now

    Brandon Droz @BoatsAndDroz

    Elly De La Cruz is the future of baseball and we are all witnesses

    N☀️ @nolan_boolin

    Elly de La Cruz is gonna be a superstar

    Brett Graham @BKG_92

    Elly De La Cruz is an absolute wonder. What a player.

    andrew miller @AndrewMiller05

    Elly De La Cruz is must see TV.

    ISAAC @isaacpw14

    ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS GOD

    Austin Elmore @autyelmore

    "It took Elly De La Cruz fifteen games to do something the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> haven't done since 1989." -<a href="https://twitter.com/TommyThrall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TommyThrall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/700wlw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@700wlw</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RedsRadioBooth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedsRadioBooth</a>

    De La Cruz started out with a double in the bottom of the second and added a home run in the third before recording an RBI single in the fifth.

    That set up arguably the most exciting way to finish a cycle—the all-out sprint to third base for the triple.

    In the bottom of the sixth, De La Cruz slid into third to make Reds history.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ELLY DE LA CRUZ. ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 <br><br>This is the Reds' first cycle since 1989 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Reds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Reds</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/sQPDRQ7bRX">pic.twitter.com/sQPDRQ7bRX</a>

    Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__

    There are cycles, and there's what Elly De La Cruz did tonight.<br><br>-A flare RBI single<br>-A 116 mph double that dented the right field wall<br>-An aggressive turn for a triple in a ballpark where triples rarely happen<br>-A homer with a 37 degree launch angle

    De La Cruz added a stolen base to the outing for good measure. He is now the first player since 1903 to record 20 hits, three home runs, and five stolen bases in his first 15 career games, per ESPN Stats and Info.

    yeehaw buckaroo @AshyVandross

    ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLEN BASE THIS MAN IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL

    Ryan Lawrence @ryanlawrence21

    Elly De La Cycle. <br><br>Plus a stolen base. This kid is electric.

    Cincinnati fans have seen their team make just one playoff appearance in the last nine seasons. It's been some time since the squad has rostered a must-watch player who gets opposing fans to flip the channel to a Reds game.

    De La Cruz is starting to look like that player.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Reds fans deserve this. What a night.

    Tr̼̯̤̈ͭ̃ͨ̆e̮̟͈̣̖̰̩̹͈̾ͨ̑͑y͉̝͖̻̯ͮ̒̂ͮ͋ͫͨ @trey_krueger

    Elly De La Cruz is absolutely electric Reds fans deserve this

    John P @john_p_51

    The Reds deserve this so much. Good for them to have such a young and exciting team, hope it sticks

    Adam @Mayvis11

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> putting on a show tonight and the Reds fans deserve this excitement again.

    De La Cruz, who began his career in the Dominican Republic, once doubted he would make it to the MLB.

    The baseball academy where De La Cruz was training only brought him in front of a Reds scout in 2018 to "make" another shortstop "look good" with his hits, De La Cruz told Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer in 2022.

    The Cincinnati scout returned the next day, this time to look at De La Cruz. The Reds ended up giving De La Cruz his first contract offer, after which he spent the next few years in the minors.

    After starting this season playing for the AAA Louisville Bats, De La Cruz is finally getting his shot at the majors. He's making the most of it in a way MLB Twitter won't soon forget.