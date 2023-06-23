Terry Price Dies at 55; DL Coach Spent 28 Years with Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price has died, the university announced Friday. He was 55.

His cause of death has not been made public.

Price, who played for the Aggies from 1986 to 1989, had been on the Texas A&M coaching staff since 2012, serving under two different head coaches in Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo Fisher. He began working mainly with the defensive ends in 2015.

Texas A&M became known for producing standout defensive linemen during Price's tenure, including Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, who was selected first overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Price's coaching career also included stops at Ole Miss and Auburn. He had two separate stints at Ole Miss from 1995 to '98 and 2009 to '11 and he coached at Auburn from 1999 to 2008.

During his playing career for the Aggies, Price, part of the "Wrecking Crew" defenses, played under head coaches Jackie Sherrill and R.C. Slocum. He led the defensive line in tackles during his junior and senior seasons and helped Texas A&M to two conference championships.

He was drafted by the Bears in the 10th round of the 1990 NFL draft and spent two seasons in the league with Chicago and the Miami Dolphins.