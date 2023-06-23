Dak Prescott Says Ezekiel Elliott 'Looks Great'; Hypes Cowboys Rookie RB Deuce Vaughn

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Dak Prescott appreciates his running backs.

The Dallas Cowboys signal-caller spoke enthusiastically about rookie Deuce Vaughn and the potential he brings to the team's offense, while also showing appreciation for his longtime co-star Ezekiel Elliott.

"That's my best friend," Prescott said of Elliott (via Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News). "We'll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I'm excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I'm always his biggest fan."

Prescott and Elliott both joined the Cowboys as part of the 2016 Draft Class and have five combined Pro Bowl nominations. Elliott saw a slight dip in production in 2022, albeit with more touchdowns than the previous two seasons, and the organization looks to be leaning toward fifth-year back Tony Pollard as well as Vaughn and others on the depth chart.

Elliott resides in a packed free-agent running back class that includes Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette. Prescott also reflected on the talent within the position and how difficult it is to navigate the business side of the game as a halfback.

"I think the running back position is tough," Prescott said. "All those guys are dynamic backs, can still play and have a lot left in the tank. I hope all of them make the right decision and not just jump on whatever's fast. You're never surprised about what this league does. You always have to understand it's a business and try not to take anything personal."

Despite Elliott's absence, Prescott's enthusiasm about Vaughn, a 6th-round pick out of Kansas State, is significant. Speaking on The Ticket 96.7 Dallas/Fort Worth this week, Prescott had high praise for the rookie.

"I think he's going to be a very talented player that can help us immediately," Prescott said.

Vaughn was versatile for the Wildcats in three seasons, rushing for 3,604 yards with 34 touchdowns and an average of 5.5 yards per carry. He also impacted the passing game, making 116 catches for 1,280 yards and nine touchdowns in his collegiate career.