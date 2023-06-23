Francis Ngannou on Jon Jones Fight: 'All Parties Are Down Except for One'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou suggested Thursday that UFC does not want him and Jon Jones to face each other in a cross-promotion fight.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ngannou said he thinks the fight is "possible" in the interest of giving "the fans what they want," but he also mentioned a clear barrier standing in their way:

"All the parties are down except for one," he said, in apparent reference to UFC.

Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion before vacating the title when he and the promotion could not come to terms on a new contract. He subsequently signed with PFL.

Jones, who is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, moved up to heavyweight and beat Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title in his first fight in that weight class.

Last week, Jones and Ngannou had a face-to-face confrontation at a PFL event in Atlanta, sparking speculation about a fight between them once again:

While Jones vs. Ngannou is the heavyweight bout most MMA fans want to see, UFC's stance against cross-promotion fights is a huge obstacle.

