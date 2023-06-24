Ranking the Least Desirable NFL Trade Destinations Ahead of 2023 Training Camp

3 of 5

Players may need more than the Las Vegas atmosphere in a no-tax state to sign on the dotted line with the Raiders. The Silver and Black has experienced a rocky offseason.

In an interview with The Ringer's Mirin Fader, star wide receiver Davante Adams criticized the front office.

"[The front office] think this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams said. "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

To be clear, Adams said he's going to trust the decision-makers and "buy into" the regime's plans. With that said, when a star playmaker has reservations, his teammates and players around the league hear him.

Adams isn't the only All-Pro player on the Raiders roster who's at odds in some way with the team. Running back Josh Jacobs hasn't signed his franchise tender and has stayed away from the club during contract negotiations. Over the past couple of weeks, he's posted a couple of cryptic tweets that suggest he may hold out or hold-in this summer.

Other than that, the Raiders have some uncertainty at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo on the mend from foot surgery.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team expects Garoppolo to be ready for training camp, but the signal-caller's extensive injury history leaves room for doubt about his availability for a full season.

By the way, the Raiders defense has ranked 18th or worse in scoring since 2002, and this year, the unit could feature several inexperienced starters and rookies.

From the outside looking in, the Raiders have concerning in-house question marks that can scare off veterans. Moreover, they aren't a strong contender in their division. The AFC West features a couple of playoff teams, including the reigning champions, and a Denver Broncos squad that hired a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton.

Remember, the Raiders can cut Garoppolo (without cap penalty) if he has a setback with his foot injury, which would put the team in quarterback limbo. At least the Green Bay Packers know with certainty who will start under center for Week 1.