NHL Vibe Check: Draft Expectations, Soft Rebuilds and a Tough Free-Agent Market

I love this question so much that I'm actually going to assign a Taylor Swift lyric to every team's season. It's the offseason, baby, and I have all the time in the world.

Metropolitan Division

Hurricanes: "Where is this going? I thought I knew for a minute, but I don't anymore. And I stare at the phone, (GM Don Waddell) still hasn't called..."

Blue Jackets: "Dear John, I see it all now, it was wrong…"

(I'm so sorry)

Devils: "Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes, what doesn't kill me makes me want you more…"

Islanders: "You're on your own kid, you always have been…" (Ilya's version)

Rangers: "It's OK, yeah, life is a tough crowd. Thirty-four and still growin' up now…"

Flyers: "With Pennsylvania under me, are there still beautiful things?"

Penguins: "Do you really want to know where I was April 29?"

(Not in a playoff spot)

Capitals: "I didn't choose this town, I dream of getting out, there's just one who could make me stay..."

Atlantic Division

Bruins: "All that I know is I don't know how to be something you miss, I never thought we'd have a last (goalie hug), I never imagined we'd end like this."

Sabres: "It would've been fun, if you could've been the one…"

Red Wings: "Hey Stephen, why are people always leaving?"

Panthers: "And it's a sad picture, the final blow hits ya, somebody else gets what you wanted again…"

Canadiens: "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22. Everything will be alright if you keep me next to you (for eight years)..."

Senators: "There are no rules when you show up here, bass beat rattling the chandelier, feeling so Gatsby for that whole year…"

Lightning: "God rest my soul, I miss who I used to be…"

Maple Leafs: "It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero…"

Central Division

Coyotes: "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye, you were bigger than the whole sky…"

Blackhawks: "Yeah, they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one.."

Avalanche: "Soldier down on that icy ground, looked up at me with honor and truth, broken and blue, so I called off the troops…"

Stars: "I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser…"

Wild: "All that you ever wanted from me was sweet nothing…"

Predators: "Let me remind you this is what you wanted…you were all I wanted, but not like this…"

Blues: "Catastrophic Blues, moving on was always easy for me to do. It hits different 'cause it's you…"

Jets: "It's a cruel summer with you…"

Pacific Division

Ducks: "I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind. You said if we had been closer in age, maybe it would have been fine, and that made me want to die…"

Flames: "This is why you shouldn't kill off the main guy…"

Oilers: "You saw me start to believe for the first time.."

Kings: "I pictured you (Jonathan Quick) with other girls in love, then threw up on the street…"

Sharks: "Don't know how long it's gonna take to feel OK, but I know I had the best day with you (Erik Karlsson) today…"

Kraken: "This is me praying that this was the very first page, not where the storyline ends, my thoughts will echo your name until I see you again, these are the words I held back as I was leaving too soon, 'I was enchanted to meet you'"

Canucks: "I think I've seen this film before, and I didn't like the ending…"

Golden Knights: "I said remember this feeling

I passed the pictures around

Of all the years that we stood there on the sidelines

Wishing for right now

We are the kings and the queens

You traded your baseball cap for a crown

When they gave us our trophies

And we held them up for our town

And the cynics were outraged

Screaming, 'This is absurd'

'Cause for a moment, a band of thieves

In ripped up jeans got to rule the world."