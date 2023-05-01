The 5 Reasons Why the Bruins Had Their Season End in Heartbreak vs. Panthers

The 5 Reasons Why the Bruins Had Their Season End in Heartbreak vs. PanthersMay 1, 2023
Many of us spent the 2022-23 NHL season wondering if the Boston Bruins – who were the best regular-season team in NHL history – had any flaws at all.
They had a Vezina-contending starting goalie in Linus Ullmark working in a solid, feel-good tandem with Jeremy Swayman. They had the star factor in David Pastrňák and the depth that seemed almost unfair with consistent contributions from players like Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall. They had Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm holding down the back end. They had the veteran presence of returning captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejčí. They had a great redemption story in first-year head coach Jim Montgomery. They even had one heck of a trade deadline, acquiring players that immediately made an impact like Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitri Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.
They also had a certain third-period magic where you didn't know how or when they'd do it, but you just knew that they could pull out a win in almost any situation.
Maybe the sudden disappearance of that magic throughout their first-round choke job is the most stunning revelation of all.
The Panthers completed a rally from a 3-1 series deficit Sunday night with a stunning 4-3 overtime win in Game 7. It ended what many assumed was going to be a deep Cup run for Boston, with the Bruins rarely finding that fun-and-easy flow that epitomized their regular season.
"I guess the words that come to mind right now are disappointment, confusion," Montgomery summed it up postgame.
It turns out the Bruins did have flaws and they reared their heads at the worst possible time. Five big issues in particular stand out as the magic ran out and their historic regular season ended in a first-round exit. The 43-point difference between the Panthers and Bruins' regular season records was the largest upset in Stanley Cup Playoffs history in a best-of-seven series, by the way.
So what happened?
The Bruins Weren't 100 Percent
As there usually is this time of year, there was some mystery surrounding key injuries.
Patrice Bergeron sat out the first four games of the series with the Bruins' captain being announced as sidelined first due to a stomach bug that had spread around Boston's locker room.
But he revealed postgame that the nagging injury he suffered at the end of the regular season was a herniated disc in his back. He played through the herniated disc in the last three games of the series, averaging 18:15 TOI, scoring one goal and ending up with an uncharacteristic minus-four rating.
Bergeron's performance is not even close to the main reason the Bruins lost, but a 100-percent Bergeon changes this series.
"Obviously, it's stiff," he said postgame. "I mean it's definitely not something I'm going to use as an excuse. It is what it is. Everyone battles with a lot of things during playoffs. It's just unfortunate the way that it happened, on a fluke play."
David Krejčí was also banged up and missed the first five games with an upper-body injury that isn't yet disclosed. Krejci, always a Game 7 performer, still ended up with a goal and two assists Sunday. The two assists gave him 12 in career Games 7, an NHL record.
Having your top two centers and most experienced playoff veterans out for more than half of the series and then limited due to injury is going to affect even the deepest team.
Surely, there will be more injury reveals on locker clean-out day.
The Bruins Were Careless with the Puck
The most egregious development of the series was the way the Bruins kept turning the puck over in their own end. Call it a slew of mental mistakes, call it sloppy play, call it all of the above -- the giveaways, weak play along the boards and lack of sustainable possession and pressure were equal parts baffling and inexcusable all series.
"I thought we didn't possess pucks well enough, I thought we were just looking to punt pucks not playing our normal puck possession game, when we had it," Montgomery said postgame. "I thought we defended and checked hard, but we were checking too much because of our puck play."
The Bruins had 18 giveaways to the Panthers' 9 in Game 7. Other than giveaways, it's difficult to pinpoint a specific stat to encapsulate the lack of clutch-per-60 that the Bruins embodied, but I guess you can find it in how close everything was when it shouldn't have been.
According to Natural Stat Trick, our own eyeballs and the fact that Game 7 overtime occurred, this series was very even at five-on-five. Through seven games at even strength, the Panthers had a 15-13 edge in goals, 53.57 percent edge in Corsi, and a 50.22-49.78 percent advantage in expected goals.
The Panthers seemed to have that X-factor we all love to see in playoff hockey but can't always explain it. They capitalized on the turnovers the Bruins so generously gave them and they won consequential puck battles along the walls.
Were the Bruins careless because their regular season was a breeze?
"I don't think so, not with this group," Montgomery said. "I mean, there's a lot of guys that have faced adversity. I do think our first two games we played, we weren't ready for the intensity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and I think that goes with the regular season but, Games 5, 6 and 7, we had dug in and that's where it's a little stupefying."
Matthew Tkachuk Announced Himself to the World with a Star-Making Series
Matthew Tkachuck had a Hart-caliber regular season, if only some menace named Connor McDavid didn't exist.
Tkachuk led the Panthers with 40 goals and 109 points in 79 games as they made their late playoff push. He's clearly been invigorated by that, and he made some Mark Messier-esque comments, low-key guaranteeing a Game 7 after Game 5.
He was right, he's becoming a star and the league is so much more entertaining for all of it.
"Tkachuk's an outstanding hockey player," Montgomery said postgame. "We didn't contain him."
"Matthew Tkachuk," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice started, then paused. "He hangs onto that puck like nobody else can. Then it comes in heavy. (Tkachuk) goes to the net, screen, bar down (in overtime). All three kinds of components of great players."
Tkachuk ended the series with five goals and 11 points in seven games, more confidence than ever and garnered the reputation of a big-game player. He's thriving in Florida and as much of a collapse as this series was for the Bruins, it would be disrespectful and flat-out inaccurate to leave Tkachuk's prowess out of the narrative.
Linus Ullmark Could've Been Better
Before we begin this mildly hot take, we must acknowledge that two things are true. First, we haven't gotten the full injury report yet -- Ullmark was a game-time decision early in the series and decided to play. Something is obviously going on there.
You cannot point to Ullmark as the reason for the series loss, especially considering Jeremy Swayman got the nod in Game 7. But much like how we aren't blaming Bergeron or Krejčí Boston needed more from all three who had been so consistent throughout the regular season.
Ullmark made costly blunders, including the overtime misplaying of the puck in Game 5 that kept Florida alive. He also gave up four or more goals three times this series.
The goals allowed weren't entirely his fault, but that's normally not a winning formula for a team with Stanley Cup dreams.
Does one play -- the overtime blunder in Game 5 -- really take away from the historic regular season Ullmark had? Had he been sharper, Boston may have gone on to win the series in five games instead of playing all seven. But that would also require the rest of the team to do its job and not leave him out to dry by making the costly turnovers we mentioned earlier.
The Panthers Are Better Than Anyone Was Giving Them Credit For
The Presidents' Trophy curse is an interesting quandary. We can theorize about why so many excellent regular season teams end up blowing it during the playoffs, only to come back in the next few postseasons and thrive. Lack of pressure? The element of chance in the playoffs getting the best of a good team? More experience? Desperation?
It's all of that and then some, and the Panthers are feeling that now. But they're also really, really, good as the even-strength analytics revealed and we cannot talk about the Bruins' collapse without tipping our hat. They were tough, they were in the faces of Boston's top players and they had the best players on the ice in the latter half of the series.
"I thought that that (Sam) Bennett line was pretty dominant, Tkachuk's an outstanding hockey player and we didn't contain him, you know," Montgomery said postgame. "I thought, they always changed the momentum back to them every time they were on the ice."
All of that is true, and we haven't even mentioned the legend that is Brandon Montour. Five goals and eight points in seven games as a defenseman. Two goals in a Game 7? Not a bad day's work.
The Panthers are good, they deserved to win and this will be a fun Round 2 against the newly un-cursed Leafs.