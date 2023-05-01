The 5 Reasons Why the Bruins Had Their Season End in Heartbreak vs. Panthers

0 of 5

Many of us spent the 2022-23 NHL season wondering if the Boston Bruins – who were the best regular-season team in NHL history – had any flaws at all.

They had a Vezina-contending starting goalie in Linus Ullmark working in a solid, feel-good tandem with Jeremy Swayman. They had the star factor in David Pastrňák and the depth that seemed almost unfair with consistent contributions from players like Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and Taylor Hall. They had Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm holding down the back end. They had the veteran presence of returning captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejčí. They had a great redemption story in first-year head coach Jim Montgomery. They even had one heck of a trade deadline, acquiring players that immediately made an impact like Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitri Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.

They also had a certain third-period magic where you didn't know how or when they'd do it, but you just knew that they could pull out a win in almost any situation.

Maybe the sudden disappearance of that magic throughout their first-round choke job is the most stunning revelation of all.

The Panthers completed a rally from a 3-1 series deficit Sunday night with a stunning 4-3 overtime win in Game 7. It ended what many assumed was going to be a deep Cup run for Boston, with the Bruins rarely finding that fun-and-easy flow that epitomized their regular season.

"I guess the words that come to mind right now are disappointment, confusion," Montgomery summed it up postgame.

It turns out the Bruins did have flaws and they reared their heads at the worst possible time. Five big issues in particular stand out as the magic ran out and their historic regular season ended in a first-round exit. The 43-point difference between the Panthers and Bruins' regular season records was the largest upset in Stanley Cup Playoffs history in a best-of-seven series, by the way.

So what happened?