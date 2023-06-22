Dalvin Cook Calls Dolphins a 'Perfect Fit', Mentions Jets Free Agency Rumors

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook provided an update to SiriusXM NFL Radio on the search for his next NFL home, what he's looking for and some comments on potential destinations, including his hometown Miami Dolphins, who he called a "perfect fit."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk relayed the quotes.

"Yeah, it's an exciting situation to go into when you got guys that can stretch the field on the outside. I think that defense is pretty solid to me. Tua [Tagovailoa], when he's out on the field, they got a winning a record. Like you said, as a running back you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I'm good in, and that's outside zone, and that's what the Miami Dolphins run. So it's like, you know, it'd be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself."

Cook was born and raised in Miami-Dade County, Florida and went to high school at Miami Central Senior High. He would join a Dolphins team that just came off a 9-8 season that ended with an AFC Wild Card round loss to the AFC East-winning Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have a crowded backfield with veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. alongside rookie Devon Achane, but Cook would likely assume RB1 duties in Miami with some combination of the aforementioned trio backing him up.

That would only make a fantastic Miami offense even deadlier. The Fins finished 11th in scoring despite star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing four games after suffering concussions.

Ultimately, the former Minnesota Vikings star isn't necessarily looking to go back to Miami so much as he's looking to "go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win," mentioning that sentiment amid his reference to ongoing talk connecting him to the New York Jets.

"You know, a lot of people got me pegged going back home [to the Dolphins]. A lot of people got me going to the Jets. It's all over the place right now, but what's gonna be important for me is just going to that right situation and helping somebody turn the page. I want to go and be the piece that can just help somebody win and get over the hump and whatever that situation comes with, if it comes with me taking less reps, but me being in the perfect situation to hold up that trophy, I don't mind. I just wanna go somewhere I can just get the ball and just help somebody win, and turn the next page."

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns alongside 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores last year, which marked his fourth straight Pro Bowl campaign. The six-year veteran has compiled 6,423 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns during his NFL tenure.