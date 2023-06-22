Video: Rory McIlroy Drains Hole-In-One on 8th Hole at 2023 Travelers Championship

Video: Rory McIlroy Drains Hole-In-One on 8th Hole at 2023 Travelers ChampionshipJune 22, 2023
Rory McIlroy has finally sunk his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.
During the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell Connecticut, McIlroy drained a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth hole with a 5-iron to move to one-under through eight holes.
PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms
Reigning FedExCup Champion and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy records a hole-in-one at No. 8 during the first round of the Travelers Championship, using a 5-iron.<br><br>First career ace for McIlroy on the PGA TOUR (has played 3,253 par-3's). <a href="https://t.co/rTanlX6d15">https://t.co/rTanlX6d15</a>
The Northern Irishman had an up-and-down performance through the first eight holes of Thursday's opening round, and he's going to have to turn things around if he hopes to make the cut this weekend.
McIlroy turned pro in 2007, and it's hard to imagine it took him this long to sink his first ace, especially considering he has 23 career wins, including one victory during the 2022-23 season, which came in The CJ Cup in October.