Video: Rory McIlroy Drains Hole-In-One on 8th Hole at 2023 Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy has finally sunk his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

During the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell Connecticut, McIlroy drained a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth hole with a 5-iron to move to one-under through eight holes.

The Northern Irishman had an up-and-down performance through the first eight holes of Thursday's opening round, and he's going to have to turn things around if he hopes to make the cut this weekend.

McIlroy turned pro in 2007, and it's hard to imagine it took him this long to sink his first ace, especially considering he has 23 career wins, including one victory during the 2022-23 season, which came in The CJ Cup in October.