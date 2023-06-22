X

    Video: Rory McIlroy Drains Hole-In-One on 8th Hole at 2023 Travelers Championship

    Erin WalshJune 22, 2023

    CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 21: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits to hit during a practice round prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 21, 2023 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Rory McIlroy has finally sunk his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour.

    During the first round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell Connecticut, McIlroy drained a hole-in-one on the par-three eighth hole with a 5-iron to move to one-under through eight holes.

    Golf Digest @GolfDigest

    Rory aces the 8th! 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/LYz9wFLFOn">pic.twitter.com/LYz9wFLFOn</a>

    PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms

    Reigning FedExCup Champion and World No. 3 Rory McIlroy records a hole-in-one at No. 8 during the first round of the Travelers Championship, using a 5-iron.<br><br>First career ace for McIlroy on the PGA TOUR (has played 3,253 par-3's). <a href="https://t.co/rTanlX6d15">https://t.co/rTanlX6d15</a>

    The Northern Irishman had an up-and-down performance through the first eight holes of Thursday's opening round, and he's going to have to turn things around if he hopes to make the cut this weekend.

    McIlroy turned pro in 2007, and it's hard to imagine it took him this long to sink his first ace, especially considering he has 23 career wins, including one victory during the 2022-23 season, which came in The CJ Cup in October.