Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NHL Team

1 of 32

Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

The big focus for the Anaheim Ducks this season is going to be securing its core group of talent and continuing to add to it, while also making some big decisions on veteran players.

The Ducks will have to re-sign two of its most important young players as Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry are both eligible for restricted free agency. The Ducks have plenty of salary-cap space to work with and shouldn't have any trouble getting them signed. Offer sheets, so rarely used for restricted free agents, shouldn't be a concern.

Along with that, the Ducks also have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft where they're expected to add Adam Fantilli to that promising core. They may have lost the draft lottery, but Fantilli should be a great consolation prize as he would have been a clear No. 1 pick in most other draft years.

When it comes to their veterans, Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg are entering the final year of their contracts and could be trade bait, as could veteran goalie John Gibson.

The Ducks have bottomed out in recent years after an extended run of success, but there is a strong young core in place that could be the start of something in the future.

Salary-cap space: $39 million

Retained salary/dead-cap space: $0

Draft picks: 2, 33, 59, 60, 65, 85, 97, 129, 161

Restricted free agents: Troy Terry, Trevor Zegras, Max Comtois, Simon Benoit, Jamie Drysdale, Lukas Dostal

Unrestricted free agents: Derek Grant, Jayson Megna, Nathan Beaulieu, Scott Harrington, Anthony Stolarz, John Moore

Needs: Scoring depth and complementary players for the core.

Trade assets to watch: John Gibson, Adam Henrique, Jakob Silfverberg