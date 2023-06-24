Complete 2023 Offseason Guides for Every NHL Team

0 of 32

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

The official start of the 2023 NHL offseason is here, so let's take a team-by-team look at the overview of every team in the league and what they have to work with this offseason.

Some teams like the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks will have major salary cap space to work with as they attempt to rapidly improve their rosters, while other teams like the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning will have some big decisions to make to become salary cap-compliant and build their rosters.

Among the things we will look at:

Salary-cap space

Dead salary-cap numbers and retained salary

The number of draft picks each team has to work with and where they currently are in the draft.

The complete list of restricted and unrestricted free agents.

Biggest needs

And potential trade chips.

Let's get into it.

All financial and contract information provided by CapFriendly.com