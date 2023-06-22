Yankees Haven't Had 'Substantive' Talks About City Connect Uniform, Steinbrenner Says

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

The New York Yankees won't be pivoting away from pinstripes for their home games anytime soon.

Principal owner Hal Steinbrenner said on The Michael Kay Show (via ESPN's Joon Lee) the team hasn't engaged in any "substantive conversations" regarding a City Connect uniform.

A number of MLB franchises have rolled out City Connect designs, with the Pittsburgh Pirates the newest entry into the group.

The jerseys are intended to be a change of pace and incorporate some aspect of a team's region or history. The Yankees would obviously have ample sources of inspiration, and a City Connect jersey is guaranteed to be a financial hit for the Bronx Bombers.

However, the organization also has perhaps the most identifiable branding in baseball. The uniform Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are wearing now is almost identical to what past Yankees stars before them put on.

It would be jarring to see the team taking the field at Yankee Stadium in anything other than the usual white with blue pinstripes.

Considering this is an organization that remains rigid in its player appearance policy, the status quo may not be changing for the foreseeable future.