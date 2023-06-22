Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Teams Preparing Offers If Star Asks out over No. 3 Pick

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard's days in Portland may be numbered.

Rival NBA teams are reportedly preparing offers for the Trail Blazers star in the event Portland does not trade the No. 3 pick in Thursday's draft for a veteran star.

"Portland isn't admitting that, but the rest of the league knows it, and they're preparing their offers for what happens over the next 24 to 72 hours with how Lillard might react to them going forward and making the draft [pick]," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on Get Up (7:30 mark).

"[Teams] are already getting ready, waiting for the moment to happen. Whether Lillard makes the move, or the Blazers make the move, nobody seems like they want to be the fall guy. Lillard doesn't want to look like the bad guy. The Blazers are still hoping to convince him to stay, but we'll see how long they continue with that position."

