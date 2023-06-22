5 Bold Predictions for 2023 NBA Draft Night

0 of 5

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2023 NBA draft is here, and there's absolutely no question about what will happen with the first overall pick.

Victor Wembanyama is perhaps the most hyped prospect the league has seen since LeBron James in 2003. And the San Antonio Spurs will make him the No. 1 pick.

From there, things get a lot more interesting.

There's been a weeks-long debate on who'll go second. Will it be sweet-shooting forward Brandon Miller or mid-range maestro Scoot Henderson?

Who will move up in the draft? Who might trade out?

Some bold predictions applying to all of the above are found below.