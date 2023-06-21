Saints' Cameron Jordan: 'I Expect' to Help Derek Carr Reach Super Bowl in Las Vegas

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has the Super Bowl in sight for 2023, saying on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he expects to take new Saints signal-caller Derek Carr back to Las Vegas, the home of this year's Super Bowl and Carr's former NFL home with the Raiders.

Jordan made clear that no one goes into a season hoping they can win "10 games" and that the goal is to put forth the absolute best possible campaign. He further said the goal is to "beat the brakes" off other teams and for him to excel against any offensive tackle he goes against.

He later closed with this remark: "If you say what do I expect, I expect the Super Bowl, I expect to take Derek Carr, DC4, back to Las Vegas where he just left and have a return run at the Super Bowl."

It's common for teams with losing or mediocre campaigns the previous season to make a giant leap the following year and contend for the Super Bowl.

The 2018 San Francisco 49ers bottomed out at 4-12 due to a litany of injuries but went 13-3 in 2019 en route to the NFC title.

The 2019 Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished 7-9 but won the Super Bowl the next year behind offseason acquisition Tom Brady.

The Cincinnati Bengals went 4-11-1 in 2020 but reached the Super Bowl in 2021 after a breakout year from Joe Burrow.

The Philadelphia Eagles went 9-8 in 2021 but won the NFC title in 2022 thanks largely to NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts.

Perhaps the Saints are next on that list. They played shutdown defense down the stretch, allowing just 14.5 points per game in their final 10 contests.

Instability on offense and specifically at the quarterback position hindered the 7-10 team's potential, but adding a four-time Pro Bowler in Carr into the mix can certainly do wonders for this team. Playing in a weak NFC South where no team posted a winning record in 2022 could help matters as well.

New Orleans opens the 2023 season at home on Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans. It'll be the first time Carr takes the field for anyone other than the Raiders, the team he played for from 2014-2022.