Schefter: Dalvin Cook-DeAndre Hopkins on Same Team Could Happen But 'Not Likely'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook recently told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he hasn't talked to wideout DeAndre Hopkins about joining forces and signing with the same team this summer.

He seemed open to the idea, however, though such a pairing may be a long shot.

"[Cook] was like, 'I'd love to play with him. It would be epic.' Now, do I think that's going to happen? Ultimately, probably not," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "But it's not out of the question. It's just a question of whether a team would be willing to pay both. Whether each guy might be willing to take a little bit less to be together. Again, not a likely scenario, but not out of the question."

Landing both would instantly improve any offense.

Cook, 27, has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons, earning a Pro Bowl nod in each of those campaigns. He put up 1,173 rushing yards, 39 catches for 295 yards and 10 total touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Minnesota Vikings.

And he told Schefter that he believes he and Hopkins want the same thing:

"I know his mindset, and I done play against D-Hop a numerous amount of times. When I been with D-Hop, we done chill together, we done been around each other like, and it's like I kind of see the person that he is like, he want to win and that's what my mind at to. I want to go win. Like I said, the money gonna come and that's going to happen. But like as far as going to lift that [Vince Lombardi] Trophy up, he got the same mindset as me."

Hopkins, 31, is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. While a suspension and injuries limited him to nine games last year, he still managed to pull down 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores.

While Cook is firmly in his prime, there are more question marks around Hopkins, who has failed to hit 1,000 receiving yards in the past two seasons after reaching the mark in six of the prior seven seasons.

Missing time contributed in a big way, as he only played in 10 games during the 2021 campaign.

Still, there's little doubt that there's still fuel in the tank. Cook called him a "dynamic player."

"You know what you're getting out of D-Hop, and you know what he going to bring to your roster," he added. "It's the same for me. Like you know—the film speaks for itself—I don't really got to do too much like, you know, talking about who Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins is."

Put them together, and they'd be tough to ignore.