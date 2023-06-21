Report: Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson Talk 'Regularly' amid Blazers Draft Rumors

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson, the potential No. 3 pick in Thursday's NBA draft, have reportedly been communicating since the guard's predraft workout in Portland.

Marc J. Spears of Andscape reported the pair have been "communicating regularly." The Charlotte Hornets are considering Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller with the No. 2 overall pick. Portland is expected to select the leftover player of the two.

Lillard's cordial relationship with Henderson is interesting on a number of levels. The All-Star guard has made it clear in no uncertain terms that he does not want to stick around for a rebuild. As his 33rd birthday approaches in July, Lillard understands the time remaining in his prime is finite and he wants to compete for a championship.

"Dame has made it clear that he wants to compete for a championship, and he wants to continue and he wants a roster that can get him there," B/R's Chris Haynes recently said on the #thisleague Uncut podcast.

"He wants that now, he does not want to wait, he does not want to go to a rebuild, doesn't want to continue to play with younger guys to help them grow and get to that point he wants to win."

Not only is Henderson just 19 years old—the precise age of player Lillard said he does not want to play with—he also plays Lillard's position.

While the Blazers have been reluctant to take trade calls for Lillard, they would be writing his walking papers the second they took Henderson. Not only would the front office be ignoring Lillard's request for win-now talent, the team would also be quite literally acquiring his heir apparent.

Henderson is a bonafide All-Star in the making too; his time may be coming sooner than later. It's unlikely a top-three pick would be pleased coming off the bench as a rookie, and there's no avenue for Henderson to start with Lillard and Anfernee Simons on the roster. Portland already used a lottery pick a year ago on Shaedon Sharpe, who often played out of position at the 3 last season due to the team's roster construction.

It's hard to envision a logical scenario where the Blazers draft Henderson and have serious intentions to retain Lillard.