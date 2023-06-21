49ers Rumors: SF 'Optimistic' Brock Purdy Returns from Elbow Injury for Week 1

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It remains to be seen who will start under center for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 campaign, but there is at least optimism Brock Purdy will be available.

"They're optimistic. Optimistic, but don't know that he'll be ready for opening day," ESPN's Adam Schefter said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "There's still a whole way to go. There's a whole plan that's in place."

Schefter also added, "everything that he does is going to be closely monitored all summer long."

Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow in the first quarter of January's NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent surgery this offseason and is working toward a potential return.

The injury was all the more difficult for the 49ers since Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were already sidelined with their own injuries.

San Francisco turned to journeyman Josh Johnson, but he suffered a concussion. Purdy returned but could barely throw the ball during what turned into an inevitable loss.

It wasn't the ending Purdy wanted, but his rookie season was still remarkable. San Francisco made him "Mr. Irrelevant" with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, and he ended up taking over starting duties during the stretch run when Lance and Garoppolo were both out.

Purdy went 5-0 as a starter to end the regular season and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He then led playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys and was one victory away from the Super Bowl when he suffered the elbow setback.

With Lance and Purdy coming off major injuries and Garoppolo now on the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers signed veteran Sam Darnold as quarterback insurance ahead of the 2023 campaign.

But it seems like Purdy might be ready to go by the time the season approaches.