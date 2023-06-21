AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21

3 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee vs. The Blond Bombers this was not.

Mark Briscoe battled Jeff Jarrett in a match inspired by the Tupelo Concession Stand BRawl from 1979 but more closely resembling an overbooked WCW hardcore division mess from the year 2000.

There was a ton of interference on behalf of the heels, followed by a babyface save, before culminating in a schoolboy rollup that felt blissfully simple in comparison to the hardcore mess that preceded it.

A feud that once had charm has, like a few other storylines over the course of AEW's history, has drawn on too long.

Mark, Papa Briscoe and Aubrey Edwards beating Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Karen Jarrett Friday on Rampage really should have ended this program but it stretched one match too long and the result was nowhere near as fun, unfortunately.

The effort from Briscoe and Jarrett, two grizzled pro wrestlers, will always be enough to warrant a "C" grade, though, and so it does.

Result

Briscoe defeated Jarrett

Grade

C

Top Moments