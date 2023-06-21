AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21June 21, 2023
Just days before a massive Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is available exclusively on B/R in the States, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara attempted to put mounting tension between them on the back burner as they teamed with the legendary Minoru Suzuki to battle the explosive babyface trio of AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti.
That match headlined a broadcast that featured the latest from Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston and a TBS Championship defense by Kris Statlander.
Find out what went down live from Chicago's WindTrust Arena with this recap, including live grades and analysis, from the June 21 broadcast.
Match Card
- Trios Match: Action Andretti, Darius Martin and AR Fox vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Minoru Suzuki
- Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia and Zack Sabre Jr.
- Concession Stand Brawl: Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett
- The Hardys vs. The Gunns
- TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie
- Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Eddie Kingston promos
Announced in advance for Wednesday's show were:
The Hardys vs. The Gunns
- Robinson and White emerged from out of nowhere and shoved Jeff off the ropes.
- The Gunns capitalized on the interference and delivered 3:10 to Yuma for the upset victory.
- Starks, FTR and Punk made the save for the Hardys, clearing the ring of the heels before the latter issued a challenge for a big eight-man tag on Saturday's Collision.
- "I'm a Collision guy. I'm not even supposed to be here!" Punk said.
Starting a show with The Hardys and The Gunns is not necessarily going to inspire a ton of excitement, particularly in 2023 but as it turned out, the match was the setup for a post-match brawl of greater magnitude.
Moments after "Switchblade" Jay White and Juice Robinson assisted Colten and Austin Gunn in defeating Matt and Jeff Hardy, they beat the legendary tandem down until Ricky Starks attempted a save. FTR followed and, finally, CM Punk hit the ring and cleared the heels to the floor.
The crowd in Chicago was red-hot for everything that came after the bell and Punk brought an energy to the segment unmatched by anyone else on the screen. To quote Jim Ross, business picks up when that guy is on the TV and the eight-man tag match that results Saturday night on Collision (Punk, FTR, and Starks vs. White, Robinson, and The Gunns) will undoubtedly help elevate the significance of the second episode of that show.
Result
The Gunns defeated The Hardys
Grade
C+
Top Moments
Concession Stand Brawl: Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett
- The heel's wife, Karen, interfered and was followed by Dutt, who shoved Briscoe off a ladder and through a table. That moment turned the tide in favor of Jarrett for the moment.
- Lethal attempted to interfere and Papa Briscoe stopped him, delivering a chokeslam to the former ROH world champion, through a table at ringside.
- Satnam Singh delivered a chokeslam of his own to Mark before Christopher Daniels, Best Friends and Lucha Bros made the save.
- Mark scored the win off a schoolboy rollup.
- Backstage, Jon Moxley challenged The Elite to a four-on-four match at Forbidden Door and Bryan Danielson cut a promo on Kazuchika Okada ahead of their dream match Sunday.
Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee vs. The Blond Bombers this was not.
Mark Briscoe battled Jeff Jarrett in a match inspired by the Tupelo Concession Stand BRawl from 1979 but more closely resembling an overbooked WCW hardcore division mess from the year 2000.
There was a ton of interference on behalf of the heels, followed by a babyface save, before culminating in a schoolboy rollup that felt blissfully simple in comparison to the hardcore mess that preceded it.
A feud that once had charm has, like a few other storylines over the course of AEW's history, has drawn on too long.
Mark, Papa Briscoe and Aubrey Edwards beating Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Karen Jarrett Friday on Rampage really should have ended this program but it stretched one match too long and the result was nowhere near as fun, unfortunately.
The effort from Briscoe and Jarrett, two grizzled pro wrestlers, will always be enough to warrant a "C" grade, though, and so it does.
Result
Briscoe defeated Jarrett
Grade
C
Top Moments
Trios Action
- The crowd's singing of "Kaze Ni Nare" will never get old. Ever.
- Suzuki and Jericho mocked the latter's pose with Guevara, who looked on unenthused.
- Andretti renewed his rivalry with Jericho, exploding into the match and taking the fight to him.
- Jericho caught Martin and applied the Liontamer in the ring while Suzuki punished Fox with an ankle lock on the arena floor, scoring a submission victory for the heels.
- "Le Suzuki Gods are challenging you and Darby Allin, if anyone will team with ya, to find a partner and face us Sunday at Forbidden Door," Jericho said, issuing a challenge during a post-match promo with Renee Paquette.
This was the first match on Wednesday's show that felt like an AEW match.
Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti, Darius Martin and AR Fox in a fun, energetic party tag match that featured high spots, dramatic near-falls and a win for the higher profile trio.
The babyfaces were allowed to show off a bit before succumbing to the veteran prowess and ability of Jericho and Suzuki, in particular.
The match gave way to the latest between Jericho and Sting, who had their first face-to-face a week ago and Sunday at Forbidden Door, will be on opposite sides of a massive trios match as "Le Suzuki Gods" battle The Icon, Darby Allin and a partner of their choosing to be named on Collision.
Based on what we saw tonight, that should be a lot of fun.
Result
Suzuki, Jericho and Guevara defeated Fox, Martin and Andretti
Grade
B
Top Moments