Henrik Lundqvist, Pierre Turgeon Headline 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In his first year of eligibility, longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday as part of the class of 2023.

The Swedish netminder is joined by former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tom Barrasso, former St. Louis Blues forward Pierre Turgeon, former Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Vernon and former Canadian women's national team player Caroline Ouellette.

Former Dallas Stars head coach Ken Hitchcock and former Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche general manager Pierre Lacroix were also inducted into the Hall of Fame in the builder category.

Lundqvist, 41, spent 15 seasons in the NHL from 2005 through 2020, playing exclusively for the Rangers.

He was among the top goaltenders in the league throughout his career, earning five All-Star selections and winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie in 2012. He was also a Vezina finalist a total of five times and was a finalist for the Hart Trophy given to the NHL MVP in 2012.

Lundqvist appeared in 887 regular-season games during his illustrious career, starting 752 of them. He went 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and 64 shutouts.

For his career, Lundqvist ranks sixth all-time in goalie wins, ninth in goalie games played, eighth in saves, 17th in shutouts and 23rd in GAA. He is also first in Rangers history in goalie wins and shutouts.

Lundqvist posted spectacular playoff numbers as well, going 61-67 in 130 appearances, and posting a 2.30 GAA, .921 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Although "King Henrik" never won a Stanley Cup, he helped lead the Blueshirts to the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the Stanley Cup Final once.

Additionally, Lundqvist starred on the international stage for Sweden, winning Olympic gold in 2006 and IIHF World Championship gold in 2017. He also won an Olympic silver medal, two World Championship silver medals and a World Cup of Hockey bronze medal.

Turgeon, meanwhile, was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 draft. He spent five seasons with the Sabres and also played for the Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens and Dallas Stars over his 19-year career.

Despite never winning a Stanley Cup or any major awards aside from the Lady Byng in 1992-93, Turgeon notched 515 goals and 812 assists for 1,327 points in 1,294 games. He was also a big contributor in the postseason, tallying 35 goals and 62 assists for 97 points in 109 games.

Turgeon really didn't stand out during his era, but he's more than deserving of a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Lundqvist and Co. will officially be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on Nov. 13.