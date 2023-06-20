Chargers' Kellen Moore Says Justin Herbert Has 'Opened my Eyes to Some Things'

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is definitely excited to work with quarterback Justin Herbert.

He broke down some of the reasons for that excitement while speaking with Albert Breer of The MMQB:

"Yeah, there's some obvious stuff. The biggest thing is obviously his arm talent. But his combination of size, throwing ability, athleticism, I mean, there's only a few on earth that can have that combination, and play at such a high level. It's really fun to see. I was a 6-foot, kind of hanging-on quarterback for six years. And I laugh, there's a few throws sometimes he makes that I say, 'I would never think about trying that throw, but here we are.' It's opened my eyes to some things."

There's no doubt that Herbert is a special talent. The 25-year-old was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and led the Chargers to the postseason last year, throwing for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 68.2 percent of his passes and taking 38 sacks.

That it was arguably his worst statistical season spoke of how impressive he's already been in his young career. He certainly has his new offensive coordinator impressed.