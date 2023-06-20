DeAndre Hopkins Promises New Team He'll Make WRs' 'Job Easy' amid Free Agency

Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remains the most prominent free agent available for NFL teams, and given his history would likely improve his new team immediately.

One area he believes he would definitely improve is the wide receiver room:

Whether Hopkins means he would soak up coverage and create easier matchups for his fellow wideouts or mentor them and help them improve their own game is a bit unclear.

The latter is easy enough to envision. While injuries and a suspension limited him to nine games last season, he still pulled in 64 catches for 717 yards and three scores. There's little doubt that the three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler is still a threat, even at 31, and would attract a lot of defensive attention.

But he needs that new team first.