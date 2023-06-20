Deion Sanders on Not Wanting to Be NFL HC: 'I Would Be Too Tough as a Coach'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Don't expect Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders to make an eventual leap to the NFL.

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Bri Amaranthus of CowboysSI.com.

He added why: "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Sanders is less than three months away from his first regular-season game at Colorado after a successful three-year stint with Jackson State, where he went 27-6 and won the SWAC in 2021 and 2022.

The 55-year-old is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and once played in MLB and the NFL simultaneously. He is the only person to ever play in a Super Bowl and a World Series.

Sanders has a lot of work to do at Colorado, which is coming off an 1-11 season and hasn't posted a winning season since 2016.

He's brought in some star players to boost the roster, including his son (ex-JSU quarterback Shedeur Sanders) and former No. 1 overall prospect/JSU athlete Travis Hunter.

Sanders has gotten to work on the recruiting trail too. Last year's class ranked No. 58 overall, per 247Sports. This year's class has risen to No. 21 overall and includes 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain.

Sanders and the Buffaloes open the 2023 campaign against defending national runner-up TCU on Sept. 2.