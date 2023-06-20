UConn's Geno Auriemma: 'How About We Just Shut the F--k Up and Win Games?'

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The goal is always the same every season for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team, which makes a national championship drought that dates back to 2016 rather jarring based on their sky-high standards.

There will be even more of a spotlight on the Huskies in 2023-24 considering their loss to Ohio State in last season's Sweet 16 snapped a streak of 14 consecutive Final Fours.

But head coach Geno Auriemma isn't looking for any catchy slogans as the Huskies attempt to return to their championship ways, as he told reporters:

"This isn't a 1970s rock band out for their 60th tour and they have to give every tour a name. You know, everybody's got a 'redeem team' and everybody's got a 'reload team' and everybody's got an 'unfinished business team' and everybody's got, you know, all this stuff going out there. You know, maybe we're not very social media savvy. How about we just shut the f--- up and win games?"

One thing that will help UConn win games is the return of star guard Paige Bueckers from a torn ACL that sidelined her last season.

She seems to be on the same page as her coach:

Auriemma told reporters she is "90 percent" recovered and seems set for an impressive season.

"I've never seen her better either at playing one-on-one, 2-on-2 or 3-on-3, what she's doing in the weight room," the coach said. "Just her whole walk, the way she walks around, the way everybody looks up to her and the way everybody hangs on every word she says, there's just a maturity about her."

A healthy Bueckers means the Huskies will win plenty of games. Which is just what Auriemma wants.