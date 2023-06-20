X

    NFL Reveals 6 'Key Rules' for Players to Follow Under Gambling Policy

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 20, 2023

    The NFL distilled its gambling policy into six rules for players amid numerous violations of the league's edicts in recent months.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed the league's memo:

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    On an NFL conference call discussing the league gambling policy and education, here are the 6 key rules for players: <a href="https://t.co/Fg5yFMVbek">pic.twitter.com/Fg5yFMVbek</a>

    Of note, four Detroit Lions players were suspended for gambling in April, including 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams. The ex-wideout said that he was not aware he was in violation of the league's gambling policy when he wagered on college football while at the team's facility.

    Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley, then of the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the 2022 season after it was found that he bet on his ex-team to win games as part of multi-legged parlay bets. He has since been reinstated.

