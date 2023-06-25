The Dream Field For 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

0 of 8

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

On Monday, July 10, eight of Major League Baseball's best sluggers will join forces to put on an annual fireworks display better known as the Home Run Derby.

Per Sports Media Watch, last year's Home Run Derby drew better ratings than both the NFL's Pro Bowl and the NBA's All-Star Game. In fact, the 2022 Home Run Derby got more TV viewers than one of the games of the 2021 World Series.

It always draws a big crowd.

But wouldn't it be something if the participants in the Home Run Derby were actually the eight players we most wanted to see?

A made-for-TV event with made-for-TV matchups like Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge?

With Juan Soto coming back to defend his crown, while Pete Alonso tries to put a third H.R.D. trophy on his mantle?

Now we're cooking with gas.

We don't actually expect all eight players in our dream Home Run Derby field to take part in this year's exhibition, but here's how we would rank our choices, based on a combination of derby history, star power and exit velocity.

Players are listed beginning with the most must-have.