Martin Kabrhel Investigated by World Series of Poker for Cheating After Winning $2.3M

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

The World Series of Poker is investigating Martin Kabrhel for potential cheating during the $250,000 buy-in Super High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's David Schoen.

Kabrhel finished third in the event, pocketing $2.3 million for his efforts.

During the event, fellow poker player Andrew Robl tweeted he thought Kabrhel was marking the cards:

The Czech denied the accusation:

The World Series of Poker confirmed to Schoen an investigation is ongoing:

"While we do not discuss specific security protocols used to monitor players and gaming equipment, the integrity of the game remains paramount and we can assure fellow patrons that we are taking these allegations very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further comment on the matter at this time."

At the very least, Kabrhel made few friends at the table during the event.

He stood up from his chair midway through the hand, which is against the rules because a player who marked cards could theoretically have a better vantage point of what's on the board.

Dan Smith, who finished sixth, wished his competitors the best of luck after getting eliminated but singled out Kabrhel and said he hoped Kabrhel would get banned due to his antics.

Kabrhel is a veteran of the WSOP circuit and has won two bracelets from World Series of Poker Europe tournaments. He has $7.6 million in career earnings, and his payout from Sunday was his second-biggest ever.