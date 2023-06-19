Fantasy Alert: Ravens 'Have Shown No Concern Over' Zay Flowers' 'Occasional' Drops

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Zay Flowers has impressed the Baltimore Ravens thus far after being drafted by the team in the first round, and a past history of drops isn't too much of a worry at this point.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, "Flowers has had the occasional drop, which was a problem in college. But Ravens officials have shown no concern over his hands. Flowers is projected to be among Baltimore's top three wide receivers alongside Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman."

Hensley noted that Flowers has particularly impressed the team with his route-running, and that "teammates and coaches have raved about his sharp change of direction, which has caused plenty of separation this offseason."

"Zay is shifty," quarterback Lamar Jackson added. "Zay is very fast, explosive. He can stop on the dime."

The 22-year-old emerged as a first-round talent in his senior season at Boston College, catching 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. While on the smaller side at the position (5'9"), his playmaking ability and speed make him an instant weapon in multiple ways.

So long as he holds onto the ball.