Chris Paul Reveals How He Found Out About Bradley Beal Trade: 'I Was Surprised Too'

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Veteran point guard Chris Paul was en route to New York City when he learned of his reported trade to the Washington Wizards.

Paul said Monday on Good Morning America that he was traveling to the Big Apple to the show when multiple reports broke about his inclusion in the deal sending Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

The deal itself came together in short order.

The Athletic first reported on June 14 the Wizards were considering a Beal trade as part of a larger rebuild. Within a week, the framework of a swap was worked out with Phoenix, though it has yet to go through officially.

When it comes to Paul, though, his exit from the Suns didn't come as a complete shock. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported June 7 he and the team had discussed his long-term future. Trading him or waiving him outright were both under consideration.

Paul may not be long for Washington, either. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday the team is "likely to reroute" the surefire Hall of Famer and that a reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers is possible.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Monday on Get Up the Clippers appear to "have an edge" on the Los Angeles Lakers if Paul hits free agency.

A trade or release is probably inevitable since Paul has limited value to the Wizards when they're wiping the slate clean and starting over under a new front-office regime.

The 38-year-old knows the game at this point. He has played for five franchises already and served as the president of the players' union.

Still, it can be a bit jarring when one goes from spectator to active participant in the NBA offseason.