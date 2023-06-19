4 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 47

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jared Cannonier surprised a lot of people in the main event of Saturday's UFC on ESPN 47 card.

Heading into his middleweight showdown with No. 3-ranked Italian contender Marvin Vettori, it was obvious he had an edge in terms of firepower. Vettori, however, is known for his relentless pressure and high-volume striking—among other things—and seemed well positioned to out-point Cannonier over five rounds.

In the end, it was Vettori who nearly stopped Cannonier early, and Cannonier who surged back and took control with his volume in rounds two through five. The No. 4-ranked middleweight from Alaska set the record for the most significant strikes landed in a middleweight fight in the UFC.

It was quite a performance and one that cemented him as one of the very best middleweights on earth.

UFC on ESPN 47 went down inside the promotion's Apex facility, and like most recent cards in that setting, offered very little in terms of rankings-relevant matchups or big names. No. 8 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan defeated Joaquim Silva by TKO in the co-main event, but beyond that and the headliner, there were no ranked fighters on the card.

Still, it opened the door to some fun matchups in a couple of entertaining weight classes.