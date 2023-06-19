Jordan Love Says 'Sky's The Limit' for Packers Offense During 2023 NFL Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jordan Love definitely has the confidence of a QB1.

Now, it's just time to see if he has the skill, poise and play of one too.

With Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets earlier in the offseason, Love—a former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft—is set to take over as the starter for the first time in his career.

And with a young, talented, yet unexperienced offensive core, Love has all the confidence in the world in his squad going into 2023 and is excited about what they can possibly accomplish.

"I think we've got a great team," Love said last week following a practice at mandatory minicamp. "I think we have a good offense, a young offense. We have a lot of work to keep putting in, keep building together. And I think we have a really good defense. Once we get everybody back and healthy, we'll be really good.

"I think we've got playmakers on offense. I think all the weapons we have at receiver, tight end and running back, we've got guys who can make plays. ... I think once everybody gets rolling, gets comfortable with the offense and being where they need to be every play, the sky's the limit for us."

A lot of that confidence is due in part to the trust and belief that the rest of his teammates have poured into him since he took over the starting gig. Superstar cornerback Jaire Alexander is regularly going around and showering Love with praise.

"QB1! Best QB in the league," he yelled at Love while giving him a hug at practice one day, according to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal.

Another reason for that optimism is due to the fact that the Packers have surrounded their young signal caller with a bunch of skill players that he can grow with over the next few seasons.

In addition to second-year wideouts in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the organization went out and drafted another receiver in Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave, giving Love a nice stable of pass-catchers.

That's not even mentioning the team's talented running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The organization is also very proud of the work that Love put in during the early portions of the offseason and in the lead up to OTAs.

"He's shown progress almost on a daily basis," coach Matt LaFleur said. "But it's going to be important and incumbent on himself to just show that initiative and stay in his playbook."

Love, 24, only has one start under his belt in the first three seasons of his career but has shown some flashes of potential in his limited opportunities. Over those three years, he's thrown for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in just 10 career appearances.