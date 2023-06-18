X

    Charlie Culberson DFA'd by Braves; Dad Was Set to Throw 1st Pitch for Father's Day

    Jack MurrayJune 18, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: Atlanta Braves third baseman Charlie Culberson (53) signs an autograph for a fan heading into the Friday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals on June 9, 2023 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A Father's Day promotion in Atlanta just became awkward.

    The Braves designated Charlie Culberson for assignment on Sunday as they called up catcher Chadwick Tromp to fill in while Sean Murphy deals with a hamstring injury.

    The decision comes as Culberson's father was set to throw out the first pitch before the team's game against the Colorado Rockies, which they went on to win 14-6. Outfielder Michael Harris Jr.'s father instead threw out the first pitch as the team celebrated Father's Day.

    Culberson was called up to the team on May 19th and had not made an appearance before being DFA'd. Still, he is a 10-year veteran who previously played for the team from 2018-2020.

    Dan Szymborski @DSzymborski

    You could at least let Culberson's dad still throw out the first pitch. I mean even if it wasn't just polite, Culberson was still a significant role player on the 2018/2019 Braves.<br><br>It's not like his son's release means he's no longe ra dad.

    Culberson is a career .248 hitter with 30 home runs and 145 RBI's. In 24 games with the AAA Gwinnett Stripers, he hit .204 and collected 20 hits. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Texas.

    Atlanta is currently 46-26 and lead the NL East.

    Charlie Culberson DFA'd by Braves; Dad Was Set to Throw 1st Pitch for Father's Day
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon