10 NBA Players Who Could Be Dealt Next After Bradley Beal Trade

It seems like the Denver Nuggets' celebratory cigars weren't even lit before the first NBA trade rumors began circulating, possibly preparing us for a busy offseason.

And now, the first domino has fallen with Bradley Beal (finally) out in Washington and on his way to Phoenix, as first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Draft week is the unofficial start of trade season, with every pick after the San Antonio Spurs' selection at No. 1 overall carrying the possibility of being moved. Of course, this likely means players switching homes as well.

Based on the latest NBA rumors, these are the 10 guys most likely to be traded this week.