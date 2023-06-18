Sabres Must Deal for Brett Pesce, Avoid High-Priced Free Agents Amid NHL Trade Rumor

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes are likely to trade defenseman Brett Pesce if they cannot re-sign him to a new deal, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun.

Should that be the case, the Buffalo Sabres should make a run at the eight-year veteran. They need help on defense, and getting one of the top 10 players at his position would be the perfect way to kick off the offseason.

Pesce is coming off his first 82-game season since 2016-17 and enjoyed career highs in assists (25) and overall points (30).

It is no surprise that Carolina would like to retain his services by extending his deal and Buffalo would jump at the opportunity to acquire him should he become available, but such a deal should form the foundation of the Sabres' front-office efforts.

The free-agent defensemen available this offseason include veterans like Matt Dumba, Radko Gudas and Dmitry Orlov, all of whom have the ability to help any team they land on but will do so at an inflated price.

If the Sabres can identify players like Pesce who are potential trade candidates, it would behoove them to build their roster through those means. Better yet, they have assets already on the team and prospects still working their way to the main roster to pull the deals off.

The Sabres finished fifth in the Atlantic Division in the East, just one point behind the eventual conference champion Florida Panthers. The team is not far off from returning to the postseason and pursuing a Stanley Cup.

Adding a player like Pesce to a roster that includes young talent like Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin and Dylan Cozens would provide the veteran presence necessary from a guy who has enjoyed considerable success in his time with the Hurricanes, including a playoff run this past season.

It is the right move, one that can be beneficial for all involved and change up the tendency to seek out and overpay free agents.