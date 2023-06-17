David Freese Declines Cardinals Hall of Fame; Won 2011 World Series MVP with STL

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

David Freese will not have his name enshrined in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The 2011 World Series hero was the top vote-getter in the fan vote in May, but declined the honor.

He was selected alongside Max Lanier and José Oquendo in the 2023 Class and beat out the likes of Joaquín Andújar, Steve Carlton, Matt Morris and Edgar Renteria.

Freese's thanked the Cardinals fans for his nomination and the organization for its support during his tenure. He claimed that he wanted to "respect those who came before him" and that was a factor in his decision.

Freese played 11 seasons in MLB and hit .277 with 113 home runs and 535 RBI's. His best years came during his five-year stint with the Cardinals, with a notable highlight including a 2012 all-star selection.

Still, Freese is best-known for his heroics during the team's 2011 World Series title run. He hit .545 with 12 hits during the NLCS that year and hit .348 with eight hits in the World Series, earning the MVP award for both series.

The Cardinals Hall of Fame currently has 53 members, a collection of players, coaches and media members.