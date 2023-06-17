Red Sox's Tanner Houck Exits vs. Yankees with Injury After Being Hit in Face by Ball

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It was a scary scene at Fenway Park on Friday night after Boston Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck had to exit his start against the New York Yankees after being being hit in the face on a line drive that went straight back to the pitcher's mound.

He suffered facial contusion due to the incident, per Gio Rivera of NESN.

Houck was taken to the hospital and received stitches, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, but manager Alex Cora provided a positive update to reporters after the game.

"He was conscious the whole time so that's good," Cora said. "Obviously the cut. He's in the hospital right now getting further tests. We'll know more obviously at the end of the night but we got lucky there."

Up 13-1 in the fifth inning, Houck was cruising through his start but took a shot to the facial area off a batted ball by Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka that had a velocity of 89.7 mph.

Houck collapsed to the floor and was seen bleeding and clutching his face, immediately receiving medical attention from the Red Sox's trainer. Fortunately he was able to walk off the field on his own power with a towel covering his face.

Through four innings, Houck was dealing. He allowed just one run off four hits and a walk with two strikeouts, throwing 59 pitches.

The 26-year-old right hander has 3-6 record so far this season to go along with a 5.23 ERA.

The injury bug continues to haunt the Red Sox's starting rotation, with ace Chris Sale recently being placed on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in his left scapula.