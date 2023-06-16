Saints' Derek Carr Says Raiders 'Didn't Get My Best,' Opens Up on Struggles in 2022

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr told Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports that he feels bad the Las Vegas Raiders weren't able to get his best effort during his final season in town.

"They just didn't get my best and that drove me crazy at the end of the year, because I felt so spread out in so many different ways that it's hard for you to understand because of what's happening in my mind and in my life. I felt so spread out and was trying to do this and that. Trying to get the guys excited about a certain thing or a certain way even though they could see in my face it was tough. I just didn't feel like myself. I feel bad for the coaches and players because they didn't get my best.

"I tried. It wasn't like I wasn't trying to give my best. But you sit back and you write it out and learn and say, 'Oh wow man I've got to do this, this and this.' Go back to making it simple and making it about team and football. For me I've tried my best to get back to that. hopefully it leads to some success."

The 2022 season was a down year for Carr compared to his usual standard. He completed just 60.8 percent of his passes, his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2014. His 2.8 percent interception rate was a career-high. The 234.8 passing yards per game, 7.0 yards per pass attempt and 86.3 quarterback rating were his lowest totals since 2017.

The Raiders benched Carr, their starter for nine years, for the final two games, all but ending his tenure. He left the team to avoid being a distraction, and the Raiders officially severed ties with a release in February. One month later, Carr signed a deal to be the Saints' new quarterback.

Carr isn't all that far removed from a successful four-year run (2018-2021) in which he completed 68.7 percent of his passes for the 90 touchdowns (41 interceptions), 7.7 yards per attempt and a 97.3 quarterback rating.

Carr is clearly capable of far better football than he showed in 2022, and if he plays closer to his 2018-2021 form and gets that chance to showcase his best effort, then his four-year, $150 million deal could be well worth the price tag.

New Orleans only allowed 14.5 points per game over its last 10 games, and that mark would have been the best in football if played out over an entire season. If the defense can maintain that form or close to it, and Carr provides much-needed stability at the quarterback position, then this also looks like an NFC South-winning unit on paper.

For now, Carr and the Saints are getting ready for their season opener, which will be on Sunday, Sept. 10 at home against the Tennessee Titans.