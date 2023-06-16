Kareem Hunt Rumors: Commanders 'Quietly' Making 'Preliminary' Inquiries for RB

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have interest in free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Hunt has played six NFL seasons—two with the Kansas City Chiefs and four more with the Cleveland Browns. He amassed 678 total yards and four touchdowns on 158 touches in a backup role to Nick Chubb last year.

The Commanders already have a full running back room with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson returning alongside rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Perhaps the Commanders are looking for an upgrade. The team is coming off a season where it rushed for just 4.0 yards per carry, the sixth-lowest mark in football.

Hunt has rushed for 4.5 yards per carry for his career, but he just ended the 2022 season posting a career-low 3.8 YPC.

He does provide dual-threat abilities, notably catching 35 passes for 210 yards and a score last season.

Hunt could perhaps push Gibson out of a role. Gibson is an impending free agent, and he only averaged 9.25 touches per game over his final four matchups.

Still, he's a versatile back easily capable of pass-catching duties, and it's not impossible to see Gibson carve out a good role in the backfield once again.

Robinson emerged as the team's bellcow down the stretch with 19.7 carries per game in his final eight matchups. All signs point to him as RB1.

There appears to be some question now about RB2 if the Hunt rumors come to fruition, but for now, it appears to be Robinson-Gibson-Rodriguez in the backfield, in that order.